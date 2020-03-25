ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YXI traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,071. ProShares Short FTSE China 50 has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 Company Profile

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

