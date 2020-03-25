ProShares Short High Yield Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:SJB)

ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

SJB traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,647. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

