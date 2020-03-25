ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0152 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Short MidCap 400 stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. ProShares Short MidCap 400 has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

About ProShares Short MidCap 400

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

