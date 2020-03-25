ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 759,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,069. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

About ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

