ProShares Short QQQ Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

