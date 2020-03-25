ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA REK traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 131,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,024. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

