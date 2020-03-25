ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,270 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 8.22% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SVXY traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. 10,102,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,235. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05.

