ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,665 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22.

