ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2051 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXE traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86.

