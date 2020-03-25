Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2466 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA SPXV traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43.

