ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2417 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA SPXT traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83.

