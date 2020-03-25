ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3935 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

BATS REGL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 195,242 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

