ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1415 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of TDV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.