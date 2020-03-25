ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1103 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of UST stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,587. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

