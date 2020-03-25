ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1227 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $63.75.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

