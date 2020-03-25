ProShares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:XCOM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:XCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00976.

NYSEARCA:XCOM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. ProShares Ultra Communication Services Select Sector has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $63.10.

