ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1164 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA UYG traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 280,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,944. ProShares Ultra Financials has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

