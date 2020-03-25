ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0677 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:MVV traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. 203,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,826. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Get ProShares Ultra MidCap400 alerts:

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.