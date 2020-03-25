ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:EET)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0086 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of EET traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $85.59.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

