ProShares Ultra QQQ Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0091 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. 3,525,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $151.04.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.