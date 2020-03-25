ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of UWM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,419. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $81.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.14.

