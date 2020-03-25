ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of USD stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 102,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $73.41.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

