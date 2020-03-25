ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2586 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 23,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,886. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

About ProShares Ultra Utilities

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

