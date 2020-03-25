ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,189 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,275 call options.

UDOW traded up $5.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. 647,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,723. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $137.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth $1,973,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.