ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

UMDD stock traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,216. ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $130.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66.

About ProShares UltraPro MidCap400

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

