ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. 18,455,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,360. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $95.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.