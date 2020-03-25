ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

SMDD traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 503,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,480. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $20.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53.

About ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

