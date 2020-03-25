ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0332 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.47. 1,712,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,909. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

