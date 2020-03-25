ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0416 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

SPXU traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. 41,913,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,902,385. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

