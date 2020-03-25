ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0566 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

UPRO stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. 30,685,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,581,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $80.87.

