ProShares UltraShort Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:YCOM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ProShares UltraShort Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:YCOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0537 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort Communication Services Select Sector’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YCOM traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105. ProShares UltraShort Communication Services Select Sector has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Communication Services Select Sector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Communication Services Select Sector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.