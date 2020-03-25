ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 12,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,808. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

