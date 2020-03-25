ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) Declares $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA SCC traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,157. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

