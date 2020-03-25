ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA FXP traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.35. 214,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,303. ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

