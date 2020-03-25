ProShares UltraShort Health Care to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:RXD)

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RXD traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

