ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. 17,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,852. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

