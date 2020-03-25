ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:MZZ)

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

MZZ stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,703. ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95.

Get ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.