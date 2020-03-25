ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:BZQ)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BZQ traded down $5.26 on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. 438,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,010. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.