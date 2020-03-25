ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:EFU)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

EFU stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.41. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $40.09.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

