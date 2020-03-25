ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0264 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 117,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.