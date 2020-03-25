ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0289 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

DUG stock traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.46. 103,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,757. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $184.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06.

About ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

