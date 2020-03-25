ProShares UltraShort QQQ Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA QID traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. 11,588,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767,321. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

