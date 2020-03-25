ProShares UltraShort Real Estate to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:SRS)

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0237 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA SRS traded down $3.68 on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. 279,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,886. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

About ProShares UltraShort Real Estate

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

