ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0207 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TWM traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. 2,481,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,648. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $30.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

