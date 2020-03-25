ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0118 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of SSG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,836. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

About ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors

