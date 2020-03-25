ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0118 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00948.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,903. ProShares UltraShort Utilities has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

About ProShares UltraShort Utilities

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

