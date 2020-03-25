PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRYMY. Societe Generale cut shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR alerts:

Shares of PRYMY stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. 122,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,804. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.