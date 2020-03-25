Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $4.29 Million Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 354,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 546,887 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

EQH stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,372,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,196. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

In other news, Director Ramon De Oliveira bought 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Also, CEO Mark Pearson bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

