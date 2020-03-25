Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUBGY. Barclays raised shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of PUBGY stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 245,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,441. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

