PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58. PVH has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,185,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,753,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 406,182 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in PVH by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 377,065 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,340,000 after purchasing an additional 162,467 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.